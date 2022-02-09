Pierre Says Anthony A Full-Time’ Very Participatory’ SLP Member – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has told reporters that Vieux Fort South MP and former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony is a full-fledged member of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

“I want to assure you, Dr. Anthony is a full-time, very participatory member of the labour party. He is a full-time member of the party. He works with us on all matters. Dr. Anthony is well involved – he is deeply involved and what he does he advises us, he speaks to us,” Pierre, who succeeded the former Prime Minister as SLP leader, stated.

“Dr. Anthony is someone whom we have all the respect for. He is a Prime Minister who served for fifteen years. We appreciate him and we work with him,” Pierre explained.

After the SLP’s landslide election win in July 2021, Prime Minister Pierre said he was not including Anthony in his Cabinet.

The Vieux Fort South MP had turned down an invitation to join the Government as a senior minister with a portfolio “that would interest him” due to pending surgery and outstanding legal affairs.

But Pierre indicated that he would reconsider another approach in six months.

Last December, Anthony updated his medical condition on Facebook, indicating that he was recovering well after undergoing surgery ‘six weeks ago.

