Pierre: Saint Lucians Have To Work Together To Address Crime – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, asserting that nobody can solve the problem of crime ‘tomorrow’, has told reporters that citizens must unite in addressing it.

“Nobody can solve it tomorrow. The United Workers Party didn’t solve it over five years. We won’t solve it over a year – it’s something we have to work together to solve,” he declared Monday.

Pierre spoke against the backdrop of the latest surge in gun violence, including the fatal shooting of a twenty-one-year-old man in Vieux Fort on Saturday near midnight and the wounding of two other men at Faux A Chaud, Castries hours earlier.

“Any death we must express our condolences to the people who lost their lives – victims and we must say that one death is too much. The situation must be dealt with. It will take some time but it’s not something that anybody can be proud of,” he expressed on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting Monday.

“I will not not be able to get up today and solve the gun problem today. This gun problem has been in Saint Lucia throughout the time. It’s not a problem that we’re happy with. No government was happy with the gun problem,” the Castries East MP stated.

“We cannot solve it tomorrow,” he told reporters.

However, Pierre said the government was working with the police to improve their resources and work conditions, get them more vehicles and assist them in crime detection.

