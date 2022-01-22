Pierre: Saint Lucia Grateful For US Gift Of Field Hospital, Vehicles – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre says the government and people of Saint Lucia are grateful to the government and people of the United States for ‘another tangible gesture of friendship and support’ in donating a field hospital and utility vehicles.

The United States donated three vehicles to the Saint Lucia Fire Service.

Regarding the field hospital, Prime Minister Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page that the $1.6 million facility would significantly augment Saint Lucia’s physical health infrastructure, enhance disaster response readiness and enable medical assistance in remote areas.

“But more importantly, at this critical time, it will equip the country with standby capacity to manage any severe virus spike or other emergency,” Pierre observed.

In 2021, the United States donated more than 170,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines directly to Saint Lucia.

