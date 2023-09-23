Pierre, Saint Lucia Delegation Complete Successful UN General Assembly Mission – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, stood shoulder to shoulder with leaders from 193 nations at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Together, they illuminated the paramount mission of advancing the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year holds exceptional importance as it marks the midway point in our 15-year journey towards achieving these globally embraced objectives.

The SDGs encompass critical domains, including eradicating poverty, elevating educational standards, promoting public health, and ensuring accessible and clean energy sources.

– Advertisement –

The unwavering commitment of the global community to confront these pressing challenges was palpable at this year’s UNGA, where leaders, including Prime Minister Pierre, convened to reaffirm their dedication to the SDGs and devise strategies to expedite progress.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, the UNGA reached its zenith with Prime Minister Pierre’s compelling address during the general debate of the 78th session.

Prime Minister Pierre questioned the purpose of the annual UN General Assembly meetings, shedding light on the disparity between eloquent speeches and public displays of unity and the subsequent hesitance and delay in taking collective action on issues affecting the disadvantaged.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Pierre underscored the urgency of the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs, given that just seven years remain until the target year of 2030. He passionately called for immediate action.

In a time when international trust and hope appear to be waning, Prime Minister Pierre emphasized the imperative of rebuilding trust and solidarity.

The Prime Minister also expressed discontent with the international community’s history of unmet expectations and institutional frustration since Saint Lucia’s independence.

Among the Prime Minister’s standout moments at the UNGA 78:

Co-chairing the SDG Summit 2023, Leaders’ Dialogue 2: Prime Minister Pierre shared the role of co-chair alongside President Andrzej Duda of Poland. Their discussions illuminated national experiences and offered recommendations on fortifying resilience in the face of global challenges such as climate change, conflict, and the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Historic High Seas Treaty Signing: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Prime Minister Pierre signed the Historic High Seas Treaty, an agreement under the United Nations Conventions on the Law of The Sea. This treaty signifies Saint Lucia’s unwavering commitment to the conservation, sustainable development, and responsible use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

CARICOM Statement at the Climate Ambition Summit: Prime Minister Pierre passionately conveyed the CARICOM statement during the Summit, emphasizing the urgent need for action to address the unique challenges Small Island Developing States (SIDS) face.

Additionally, Prime Minister Pierre engaged in a series of bilateral meetings to strengthen Saint Lucia’s diplomatic ties and foster collaboration with friendly nations.

These discussions included meetings with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

This resolute participation at the UNGA 78 underscores Saint Lucia’s unwavering commitment to global progress and the realization of the SDGs.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –