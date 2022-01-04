Pierre: Saint Lucia Begins 2022 With Billions In Sovereign & Other Debts – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre disclosed in an address to the nation on Sunday that Saint Lucia started the New Year with COVID-19 and billions in debt.

“We begin 2022 saddled with the negative effects of COVID-19 and a sovereign debt burden of over $3.9B and over $500M of other debt commitments,” the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and the Youth Economy informed his listeners.

He also pointed to an unfinished St. Jude Hospital and the Hewannorra International Airport Re-Development project, all of which are experiencing rising costs ‘above and beyond what we were originally told.’

“Getting our public finances in order will take a herculean task of policy coherence, strategic communications, and consultations, efficient implementation, resource mobilization, elimination of corruption, transparency, and accountability in order to achieve better economic outcomes for our nation and economy,” Pierre explained.

However, he described July 26, 2021, when his Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) swept to power in a landslide, as heralding a break with the past.

“It is a past that we do not wish to return to, in which special interests and families dictated public policy,’ the PM asserted.

“We must resolve to develop a country based on inclusiveness, meritocracy, equity, and justice,” he declared.

According to Pierre, the pandemic years and misguided policies have made planning for the future difficult.

Nevertheless, he noted that the government hit the ground running and delivered on several promises.

He mentioned meeting the cost of facilities fees and CXC CSEC fees for Math and English, more laptops, housing assistance and reprieve of rental arrears for the CDC tenants.

Pierre also listed the reduced cost of telecoms bundles, additional resources in the fight against COVID, and vehicle concessions to hard-working front-line personnel.

And he pointed out that 2022 must be a year of national reassessment, rebirth, and recalibration.

“Our nation will have to live with the pandemic while addressing the systemic shortfalls in education, healthcare, social justice, governance, and infrastructure,” the PM said.

