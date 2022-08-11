Pierre Reveals Details Of Former Government’s Multi-Million Dollar Plan To Complete SJH – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has revealed more concerning details of a controversial XCD $70 million dollar scheme arranged by the former Chastanet led Administration to complete the ground floor of the St. Jude Hospital (SJH).

The XCD $70 million dollar contract, which was referred to the Attorney General, required the government of Saint Lucia to pay the entirety of the project cost with 12 months.

The fine print outlined in the terms of the agreement also stipulated late payments to the contractor would cost the government of Saint Lucia up more than XCD $69,000 per day.

Rehani Isidore tells us more in this report:

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

