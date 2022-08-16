Pierre Responds To Suggestion Of States Of Emergency In Crime Hotspots – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre says he has not considered the matter of states of emergencies in known crime hotspots in Saint Lucia.

But at the same time, he has not ruled out exploring the idea.

Reporters raised the issue with Pierre, responsible for National Security, on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting and against the backdrop of a violent crime wave resulting in 42 homicides so far this year.

They noted that Jamaica had employed limited states of emergency to address crime surges.

“I have not considered that, but I see the Commissioner of Police very often and we have a discussion,” the Castries East MP stated.

“You know, it’s on stages. You increase the firearms act and on Friday there was a graduation of 30 members of the SSU who we hope will be out on the streets dealing with crime. It’s incremental – we can’t do everything one time,” Pierre explained.

He recalled that the crime problem has been with Saint Lucia for a while.“It is something that we abhor. It is something we think we should do something about it, but I can’t speak to a state of emergency at this time,” Pierre told reporters.

Asked whether it was an initiative worth exploring, he declared that anything to lessen crime is worth exploring.

Headline photo: Police at scene of Leslie Land shooting on October 12, 2020

