Pierre Responds To Opposition Concerns Over Richard Frederick’s Behaviour – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, responding to the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) concerns regarding Castries Central MP Richard Frederick’s behavior, told reporters on Friday that the Housing Minister was not a new phenomenon.

Earlier this month, a UWP release condemned Frederick’s ‘troubling pattern’ of using his televised talk show to ‘publicly berate, belittle, bully and speak blatant untruths about female citizens, calling them out by name.’

However, Prime Minister Pierre called attention to the Castries Central MP’s history.

“The United Workers Party was in power for five years. Richard Frederick was on the radio every day or every night doing what he did best. The United Workers Party did nothing,” Pierre told reporters.

– Advertisement –

“He has been there for a while. He is not new. Allen Chastanet had five years to do what he had to do with Richard Frederick,” he declared.

“So why put the onus on me? He was there. Richard Frederick did not just appear and come down. He has been there for a long time. Richard Frederick can defend himself and I will allow him to defend himself,” Pierre stated.

Regarding the number of talk shows available, Pierre described himself as a child of democracy and freedom of speech.

He told reporters that he takes his blows willingly without anger, recriminations, or revenge.

Nevertheless, the Castries East MP asserted that he allowed the truth to free him.

“The truth has set me free,” he explained.

Pierre recalled that the people of Castries East had elected him six times, for which he thanked them.

He noted that they would not have elected him if they believed the lies and misinformation spread about him.

“I thank God, I thank my family, and I thank my constituency. I have absolutely no grudges, no revenge. My conscience is clean, and I will continue doing the work of the people,” the Prime Minister said.

” I know my job is temporary. When the people take the decision, I will accept it voluntarily,” Pierre declared.

He recalled accepting being in opposition and said now, in government, he is doing his best.

In addition, Pierre said the calumny and misinformation do not bother him.

“Once it is not true, I am okay,” he told reporters on the margins of a House of Assembly sitting.

– Advertisement –