Pierre Responds To Criticism Of Parliamentarians’ Behaviour In The House – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has suggested that criticism of the behavior of parliamentarians in the house last week amounted to a distraction from important revelations during the house sitting.

“As I say, that is a flashing mirror,” the Castries East MP declared when reporters raised the issue on Monday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

“ Parliaments all over the world Taiwan – you saw Boris Johnson in the House of Commons – all over the world. What I think was important are the revelations at last week’s meeting and that is what we should be pushing on,” Pierre asserted.

And he accused unnamed sectors of trying to get away from the serious issues raised during the house sitting.

“What’s important is what was said in the parliament – the revelations, the direct awards, the state of the SDF, the state of the finances of the country as they relate to direct awards that were given.”

“There was one instance where a direct award was written for a lighting project for twelve million dollars and that project had been financed by the CDB. The government instead of using that mode of finance they cancelled it then you heard from another point of view that there was some firm that would get involved in a PPP arrangement. Now you saw a direct award written. That is what is important, not the behavior let’s keep our eyes on the prize,” Pierre declared.

“ Let’s talk about behavior. No one in the parliament said, ‘I am not doing it.’ Did you hear anybody in the parliament saying ‘I am not doing it? I am not withdrawing”? That happened before, but conveniently we seem to want to forget what happened before,” the PM told reporters.

During a house siting in June 2019, Allen Chastanet, the current opposition leader who was then Prime Minister, refused to withdraw a statement after Speaker Andy Daniel called on him to do so during a sitting of the House in June 2019.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), which was then in opposition, stormed out in protest.

