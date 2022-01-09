Pierre Renews Vaccination Appeal, Cites Need For Healthy, Productive Populace – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has reiterated an appeal he made in his recent New Year address to the nation for the people of Saint Lucia to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The latest appeal on his official Facebook page came as health authorities vowed to intensify efforts to increase vaccine coverage above the current twenty-seven percent of the fully vaccinated population.

“As I stated in my New Year’s Address, this year is pregnant with opportunities and poised for the transformation of our country. However, we must face certain realities and safeguard our projected growth from the ravages of COVID-19. We need people to get vaccinated as a matter of urgency,” Pierre wrote.

“All our planning will be for naught if we do not have a healthy and productive populace,” the Prime Minister explained.

He also urged his countrymen to take care of themselves and each other.

Saint Lucia is currently facing a fifth COVID-19 wave which officials say started on December 16.

And although the country has not officially confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, the authorities believe it may already be here.

