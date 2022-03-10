Pierre Rejects Victimisation Claims, Says SLP Treated People With Dignity – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has rejected opposition claims that his Saint Lucia Labour (SLP) administration has been victimising public servants since it swept to power in the July 26, 2021, general election landslide.

During his contribution Tuesday to the historic domestic violence bill debate, Pierre accused Choiseul MP Bradley Felix of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) of injecting politics into the discussion.

And as a result, the PM declared that it was his duty to defend his administration since the opposition MP had opened the door.

“For our eight months in office we have been the only government that has not sent, I want to use my words correctly, one public servant home because of political affiliation,” the Castries East MP asserted as members on the government side engaged in a round of desk-thumping.

” I am talking about the level of cleaner, driver, office assistant – we have kept every one of them,” Pierre, the Minister of Finance, explained.

“Another example. There is a programme called NAPS in Vieux Fort. Everybody in there is a political appointee. One of the people who worked there every day she is on Facebook using her name saying the worst things about me and the worst things about the government. We have kept her there for the last eight months and in fact she boasts on Facebook that ‘They can’t do her anything’. She remains there because we believe that people must earn a living in this country,” he told parliament.

According to Pierre, some traditions are dear to this country, but the former Allen Chastanet administration failed to honour them.

In this regard, Pierre declared that the position of Cabinet Secretary, as the highest serving civil servant, is sacred.

However, the PM said the former government forced the Cabinet Secretary out of office.

But he told parliament that the SLP administration allowed every ambassador to serve out their term until their contracts ended.

“The ambassador to Taiwan – he sent a message. He even had the opportunity to give a farewell address Mr. Speaker, because we treated him with dignity. There’s an ambassador who asked to extend her stay for four months because of family concerns. We allowed that to happen. The High Commissioner in England, we allowed him to stay to complete his domestic affairs,” Pierre noted.

“The ambassador to New York Mr. Speaker we allowed him to stay till the end of his affairs and gave him some more time,” the PM told parliament.

He said the SLP administration treated people with the dignity and respect they deserve.

