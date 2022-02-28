Pierre Reiterates Need To Consume Local Produce Amid Global Food Security Concerns – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Amid global fears over food security sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has reiterated his position that people here should try to consume more local foods.

“In the final analysis I will end up being right,” the Castries East MP told reporters.

“My position on the consumption of local food and to improve our food security is coming to play now,” Pierre observed.

Nevertheless, he hoped there would not be too much disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

– Advertisement –

Pierre said Saint Lucia is very concerned about the conflict.

And he stressed the need to respect a country’s territorial rights.

“We condemn the invasion of countries and we think that the resolution has to be a peaceful one by discussion,” Pierre explained.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister spoke as CNN reported that talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have ended.

According to an unnamed Ukrainian official, the two parties had returned their capitals for consultations.

– Advertisement –