Pierre Reiterates Concern Over Garbage In Saint Lucia’s Waterways – St. Lucia Times News

Declaring that he is very concerned over global warming, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre Thursday reiterated his concern over the indiscriminate garbage dumping in waterways.

Pierre highlighted his garbage disposal concern while pointing to ‘low hanging fruit’ that require attention first in mitigating the effects of global warming, followed by major issues.

“It sounds very simple ‘Stop dumping garbage in the waterways,” the Prime Minister asserted during an appearance on the HTS programme ‘What Makes You Mad.’

The Castries East MP spoke against the backdrop of the November 6 trough resulting in devastating floods in the North of Saint Lucia.

“The floods are going to come. The rain is going to come again,” Pierre warned.

And in addition to his call for an end to indiscriminate garbage disposal, he spoke of the need to consider flood mitigation in building construction.

“In your home construction, instead of looking at some of the niceties inside, look at some of the mitigation outside,” Pierre explained.

He also noted that Japan and Europe would shortly ban gasoline vehicles.

“These people are going to be giving these vehicles away to Third World countries,” Pierre told programme Host Stanley Lucien.

“Now, how do you tell a guy in Saint Lucia not to buy a vehicle for $5000?”

In this regard, Pierre spoke of the need for education in schools to help children understand Saint Lucia’s carbon footprint.

He also highlighted the need for advocacy, noting that the world had been offered $200 billion for climate change.

However, Pierre observed a lot of bureaucracy in getting the funds.

He declared that the larger countries responsible for climate change must understand that they must ease the bureaucracy because the rains will result in flooding, and the situation will worsen.

