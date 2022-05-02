Pierre Reiterates Commitment To ‘Livable Wage’ At May Day Rally – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has reiterated his administration’s commitment to a ‘livable wage’ for the people of this country, based on the reality of the economic circumstances of the times.

Pierre, Minister of Finance, spoke at a May Day activity Tuesday organised by the St. Lucia Trade Union Federation.

He explained that the wage under consideration would be arrived at after discussion.

“I can assure you that all representatives of the workers will be consulted. There will be discussion as to a livable wage for the people of Saint Lucia,” the Castries East MP stated.

He also referred to the plight of pensioners.

“We know our pensioners have been under tremendous pressure because the prices of their goods and services increased, just as all of us,” Pierre told his audience.

“So we as a first step, we’ve given pensioners a one-off payment which hopefully will be paid at the end of July,” the Prime Minister noted.

“And after that we will begin negotiations with our pensioners to ensure that they have a decent quality of life and a decent standard of living,” he remarked to applause from the gathering.

In addition, Pierre pledged the government’s commitment to food security.

“We have to be able to feed ourselves,” he declared, adding that it appears that the war between Ukraine and Russia will not end soon.

As a result, Pierre said Saint Lucians needed to grow what they eat and eat what they produce.

“And I make no excuses for my call for us to eat and use more of our bananas. I make absolutely no excuses for it because shortsightedness and hastiness, sometimes we live to regret,” the PM declared.

The Minister of Finance spoke against the backdrop Monday of the latest hike in the retail prices for kerosene, diesel, and LPG locally.

But he said Saint Lucia has no control over fuel prices.

