Pierre Pursues Crime Reduction Solutions With US & RSS Officials In Barbados – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will travel to Barbados on December 29, 2022 to meet with United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean H.E Linda S. Taglialatela and officials of the Regional Security System (RSS) to explore potential opportunities that may facilitate additional support and assistance to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

During his engagements in Barbados with the RSS and H.E Taglialatela and her team, the Prime Minister will participate in a series of High Level discussions and consultations on crime reduction measures and security assistance to develop and build on workable crime fighting strategies both at the policy and tactical levels to preserve citizen safety and extricate criminal elements from the island’s peace loving communities and neighbourhoods.

Prime Minister Pierre continues to actively pursue viable crime reduction solutions with domestic, regional and international stakeholders and partners to facilitate the mobilisation and deployment of resources to the RSLPF.

The United States of America remains a strategic hemispheric ally and development partner to Saint Lucia.

The Prime Minister remains receptive to continued cooperation on areas of common interest with the US for the development and implementation of mutually beneficial trade and security policies in the interest of the people of Saint Lucia.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will Act as Prime Minister until December 30, 2022.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

