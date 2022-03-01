Pierre Promises More Resources For Witness Protection – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Amid mounting concern over Saint Lucia’s escalating crime situation, particularly homicides, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has promised to beef up the police witness protection programme this year.

He was addressing a ceremony to officially hand over 11 vehicles worth $1.06 million to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

Pierre asserted that regardless of economic strides, if law and order and security do not exist, a country will not be a good place to live.

He said he was appalled that a home invasion could have occurred in one of the most populous places in Saint Lucia.

“I know witnesses are afraid to come forward. I have assured the Commissioner of Police that this year he is going to get more resources for your witness protection programme,” Pierre, also Finance Minister, stated to applause from the gathering.

“You can’t have a situation where people see a crime is committed, they keep quiet because they are afraid that they will get injured if they bear testimony. That cannot be right,” the Castries East MP asserted.

But he also observed that public members must assist the police, not expecting that law enforcement officers will have eyes and ears everywhere.

And while acknowledging that some criticism of the police is warranted, Pierre explained that people could not blame the entire RSLPF for the actions of one officer.

In this regard, he called on police officers to show empathy and professionalism.

“You are very important and powerful people. Any man or woman who can take somebody’s freedom for 72 hours is a powerful person,” Pierre noted.

As a result, he urged officers to use their power with prudence and temperance, ensuring it was for the benefit of all the people.

Pierre said the vehicle handover represented his administration’s commitment to the police so they can improve the quality of life in Saint Lucia, which depends on the safety of citizens.

