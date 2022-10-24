Pierre Proceeds On Vacation – Hilaire To Act As Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is due to begin five (5) days ofvacation from Monday, October 24th, 2022.

Hon. Pierre will spend his vacation out of state where he will rest and reflect after an October replete with heavy legislative reforms and the securing of financing to develop and expand Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Prime Minister will return to Saint Lucia on the morning of Saturday, October 29th , 2022.

In his absence, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister/SLT

