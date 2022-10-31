Pierre Predicts SLP Clean Sweep At Next Elections If UWP Continues Current Trend – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre declared on Monday that if the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) continues on its current trend, his ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) will make a clean sweep at the next general elections.

Pierre spoke to reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting.

The SLP leader, whose party defeated the incumbent UWP in a landslide at the July 26, 2021, general elections, accused the opposition of desperation.

He referred to a ‘libellous video’ that he said the opposition put out, tarnishing people’s reputations regarding an issue to which there was no truth.

In this regard, Pierre disclosed a cost-saving of nearly $400,000 on the Bois D’Orange Bridge, which went to international tender, verified and certified by the World Bank.

“I hope they continue on that path because if they continue on that path the next elections we will win all the seats,” Pierre, the MP for Castries East, asserted.

“The young people are disgusted. The young people are excited about the youth economy. The small businesses are happy about the ten million dollar grant that they are going to get, which we are working on,” he explained.

“People are excited – people want the country to go forward. So these lies – I want them to continue. Continue the lies. Continue the fabrications. Continue the things that really don’t make sense and the next elections the results will show,” Pierre said.

On the question of his administration’s performance, the Prime Minister responded that under the circumstances, it was excellent.

“Of course, things can be better. The whole world can be better,” Pierre told reporters.

He explained that the government did not create the cost of fuel and the supply chain issues but had maneuvered.

Pierre also pointed to investor confidence.

He said Saint Lucia had not built a new hotel in the past five years.

“Look for yourself – a hotel is being built at Halcyon. There’s one being built at Cas en Bas, a hotel is being built at Choiseul,” the Prime Minister noted.

“Isn’t that confidence? Isn’t that a story that the country is going forward?”

And Pierre explained that economic reports, not done by the government, indicate that Saint Lucia’s economic growth prospects look good.

“I think Saint Lucians should understand that they are dealing with a desperate opposition, desperate surrogates that are saying and doing anything because they have not come to the realisation that the people of Saint Lucia have rejected them,” he observed.

“We accept opposition. We think there should be opposition,” the Castries East MP stated.

However, Pierre lamented that the opposition peddles lies.

