Pierre Pays Tribute To The Late Tom Walcott – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has paid tribute to former Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Chairman Tom Walcott, whom he described as a true and faithful soldier.

“Tom Walcott was my friend, advisor, critic, consoler, and epitomised Labour. The news of his death this morning took me on a journey of fond memories, struggles, and victories,” Pierre wrote Thursday on Facebook.

“From my entry into the politics of Saint Lucia, Tom’s unwavering support and loyalty guided me along a path which led me to becoming the Prime Minister of this country, an achievement which I am grateful that he got to witness,” he recalled.

The Prime Minister said Walcott believed in service to his country and his Party.

According to Pierre, a philosophy of “not what my party can do for me, but what I can do for my party” guided the former SLP Chairman.

“That is how much he loved, lived, and breathed the Labour Party.To his family, friends, and the Saint Lucia Labour Party, accept my sincerest condolences. We have lost a true and faithful soldier, Chairman Emeritus. Rest in peace, my comrade,” Pierre said.