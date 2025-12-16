Sharks end 2025 on high note at Lucian Grand Prix Descartes clears the air on Election Day police interaction Prime Minister Pierre to honour promise of VAT-free day Saint Lucian athletes level up Saint Lucian director sees opportunity – and risk – in Netflix’s big move Nestor makes history in Mean Green win
Pierre outlines government priorities following decisive election victory

16 December 2025
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has vowed to deliver a good, inclusive, and people‑focused government, thanking Saint Lucians for what he called an overwhelming mandate at the polls.At his administration’s first press briefing, he said the December 1 results signalled strong public confidence in his party and placed a clear responsibility on his government to act in the national interest.

