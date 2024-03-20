Pierre: ‘Our Aim Is To Have Zero Crime!’ – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, also responsible for National Security, has set a high bar for Saint Lucia regarding crime.

“Our aim is to have zero crime, that is our objective,” Pierre told reporters at Monday’s regular pre-cabinet press briefing.

He asserted that his administration has zero tolerance toward crime.

In this regard, Pierre declared that Saint Lucians will hear of the government’s investments in battling crime prevention in the expenditure estimates.

He recalled the recent appointment of Micoud North MP Jeremiah Norbert as Minister for Crime Prevention.

The Prime Minister and other local officials met last week with Mr. Gérald Darmanin, Minister for the Interior and Overseas Territories of the Republic of France, and his delegation.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation on crime.

Pierre explained that Saint Lucia accepts any help once there’s fairness and equity, and the help does not infringe on citizens rights.

He told reporters that the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) would remain in control of its operations despite collaborating with the French on cross-border crime, the movement of drugs and firearms, and illegal immigrants.

In addition, Pierre disclosed that the French government would fund and train a dog as the local police rebuild their canine unit.

“We are going to get a dog from the French,” the Prime Minister revealed, adding that the animal already has a Kweyol name.