Pierre: Opportunity Narrowing To Secure A Livable Planet – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told the World Climate Action Summit (COP28) that the opportunity to secure a livable planet was narrowing.

“The world is in an uncharted territory. There is but a narrowing window of opportunity to secure a livable planet for all,” Pierre told the Dubai, United Arab Emirates event.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister observed that climate crises were raging worldwide.

He noted that the crises affected Small Island Developing States, like Saint Lucia and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) members, and developed countries.

– Advertisement –

“We are here to join hands together, uniting as a collective, to take ambitious action, with a sense of urgency to course-correct,” Pierre declared.

“We are here to ensure that every party answers our call at this COP, to put us on a pathway that does not further compromise the futures of not only our particularly vulnerable nations but all of our nations,” he told the Dubai event.

“The impacts have been devastating to our region. Loss and damage have struck at the core of our economies and our societies,” Pierre observed.

He asserted that, at one extreme, lives and livelihoods have been lost.

The PM stated that our environment is under siege at the other extreme.

“We welcome the decision to at last make the loss and damage fund functional and look forward to the pledges to make it a reality. We thank the UAE and Germany for taking the first step and look forward to other states joining,” Pierre said.

– Advertisement –