Pierre On Gun Trafficking: ‘We Have To Work With The US’ – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, describing gun trafficking as a ‘massive problem’, has stressed the need to work with the United States to address it.

“We don’t manufacture guns and most of these guns it is said come from the US. It’s a transnational situation. We have got to work with the US to deal with it,” Pierre told reporters.

The Prime Minister, responsible for National Security is just back from Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II which ended on Sunday in Trinidad and Tobago.

He observed that the twin Island republic had recorded 371 murders and disclosed that the country’s Police Commissioner had appeared on television speaking about the connection with guns coming from the United States.

On the other hand, Saint Lucia has recorded 43 homicides this year, many of them gun-related.

Last week the United States announced a crackdown on illegal gun trafficking to Haiti and the Caribbean.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami reported a substantial spike in the number of weapons, along with a big increase in the caliber and type of firearms, being illegally trafficked.

Some weapons included .50 caliber sniper rifles, 308 rifles, and a belt-fed machine gun.

