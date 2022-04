– Advertisement –

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre is scheduled to leave Saint Lucia on

Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.

This government business trip is to facilitate his attendance at a series of

meetings in Florida.

Hon. Pierre is scheduled to return to Saint Lucia on Friday, April 8th,2022. In his absence, Hon. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

