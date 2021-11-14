Pierre On First 100 Days: The Labour Party Has Been Able To Deliver

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said that his Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has delivered despite the difficult financial situation inherited from the previous United Workers Party (UWP) administration.

He was reporting on the SLP’s first 100 days in office after its July 26, 2021 landslide election win.

“This is just the beginning and we are determined to keep the pledges that we made to you,” Pierre said in a message introducing a booklet on the government’s achievements.

“We promised to put you, the people first in our approach to governance. Our deliverables so far, as outlined in this booklet will attest to the sacredness of that commitment to you,” he stated.

“We are happy to report that there are signs of a silver lining in the menacing clouds. We are forecasting a good tourism season starting in early December and going well into 2022. The other sectors are expected to pick up as we get control of the pandemic with increased vaccination in the weeks and months ahead,” the Castries East MP observed.

He also disclosed that his administration will present its first budget to parliament in the first quarter of 2022 and roll out new and innovative policies to spur economic growth in all sectors, including ‘the exciting Youth Economy.’

Included in the initiatives highlighted in the booklet on the SLP’s first 100 days in office was its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including over 20,000 vaccine doses administered and easing protocols.

The booklet also highlighted several initiatives in the health sector including the provision of equipment, retooling education and paying facilities fees for 14,180 primary and 10 760 secondary school students, the successful full face-to-face re-opening of school, and securing 4000 laptops for students.

In addition, the document highlighted FLOW communications bundles for 5000 households. At the same time, $10.8 million will assist the poor and vulnerable in repairing homes in deplorable conditions.

It pointed to the $4.2 million rent reprieve for residential and commercial tenants of the CDC, decriminalising 30 grams of cannabis for recreational use and ensuring monetary support to farmers and fisherfolk.

And in the area of citizen security, the document listed procurement of vehicles for the police and training and hiring 49 new special police constables, while also noting initiatives in tourism, agriculture and youth and sports development.

“This scorecard is just the beginning. Our journey together continues,” Prime Minister Pierre declared in his introductory remarks.

