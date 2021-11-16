Pierre On COVID-19: ‘We Are Trending Well, But We Need To Continue’

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has declared that Saint Lucia is trending well regarding COVID-19 but needs to stay the course because the battle against the virus is not over.

“I want to thank the people of Saint Lucia for following the protocols and understanding that in the business of COVID, we have to listen. We have to follow the science. When we started, people thought that we were too slack,” Pierre recalled.

But he declared that the people of Saint Lucia had responded, for which he wanted to thank them.

“We have not yet completed the battle against COVID. We are trending well but we need to continue,” Pierre told reporters on Monday.

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is currently grappling with a fourth COVID-19 wave.

And Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George has disclosed that the daily infection rate for the past week was 7.2 per 100,000 per day, a decrease of 42% from the previous week.

“We note that we have reached a slow rate of decline at this point, with a present rate of transmission of 1.0.,” Belmar-George announced in a statement on Monday.

Nevertheless, she explained that officials are working to prevent further spikes before and during the festive season.

As a result, she urged members of the public to behave responsibly to prevent COVID-19 infections.

– Advertisement –