Pierre On Cost Of Living Relief: ‘We’re Trying!” – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has called on the people of Saint Lucia to be realistic amid the current cost of living increases.

“Why do we think Saint Lucia is different? We’re trying,” Pierre, responsible for finance, told reporters Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Are we in the world? Are we really living in the world as a people is Saint Lucia in the world? Did you read what’s happening in England in terms of the cost of living – in the United States, in Barbados? Why are we not realistic and try to get to grips with the issues of the country?” The Castries East MP asked.

“We have just reduced the service charge on goods that are price controlled – six and a half percent. Hopefully if the price doesn’t increase from overseas we should get a reduction if prices don’t increase.,” the PM told reporters.

“And are we not realistic? Are we not seeing how the price of fuel is increasing all over the world? Do we not know that right now we are making negative income as far as the fuel surcharge is concerned? This has never happened in the history of Saint Lucia’s economic life,” he explained.

According to the Prime Minister, the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is still frustrated and hurt over its rejection by the people at the July 26, 2021, general elections.

“That’s their right, but let’s be realistic. Let us as a country work together,” Pierre told reporters.

