Pierre Meets New Acting CoP, Urges Citizens To Uphold The Law

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, who met on Monday with Saint Lucia’s new Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Verne Garde and members of the police executive, has urged citizens to uphold Saint Lucia’s laws.
“As a country, I call on every citizen to play their part in upholding the laws of our beautiful country. Let us build a safe and prosperous Saint Lucia,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.
Verne Garde’s initial contract, which took effect on Monday, will last six months.
Pierre announced the appointment hours after Saint Lucia recorded its 56th homicide for the year.
Twenty-nine-year-old Keston Delaire sustained multiple gunshot injuries at his home in the early hours of Monday morning.
Prime Minister Pierre, responsible for national security, pledged to continue providing resources to the police to allow them to carry out their duties.
He also wrote that the commitment of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) executive to work together and provide leadership to officers who serve the country daily encouraged him.
Saint Lucia’s new Acting Police Commissioner, Verne Garde, succeeds Crusita Descartes-Pelius, whose tenure as the Island’s first female top cop ended on Saturday.
