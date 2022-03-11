Pierre Meets Marchand Fire Victims – Outlines Plans To Address Their Needs – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister and Castries East MP Philip J. Pierre held a meeting this week with victims of the recent fire in the George Charles Boulevard in his constituency, outlining plans to address their immediate and medium-term needs.

According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), the fire left eight people homeless.

Pierre, asserting that he is pleased there were no injuries, disclosed that on the day of the fire and afterward, his representatives were on the ground finding out what happened and speaking with residents.

“We have decided what is the way forward,” he stated, adding that the immediate needs of the victims would be clothing, shoes, and items to send their children to school, including electronic tablets.

“I have done that as parliamentary rep so on Monday hopefully, all the children will get back to school with their uniforms and their tablets and whatever they need,” he stated.

In addition, Pierre highlighted the need for appliances since fire victims had lost items such as refrigerators, stoves, and washing machines.

“We have a listing of everybody who was affected and we hope the public can help and assist. The number to call for any assistance is 451-8884,” the Prime Minister said.

He said in the medium-term, there’s a need to find housing at a time when there’s no Distress Fund.

Pierre, Minister of Finance, explained that resources could have been available to assist the fire victims had the fund been in place.

However, he was hopeful that by the next budget, the fund would be back as a means of bringing quick relief.

Nevertheless, the MP indicated that a damage assessment and a clean-up estimate would be completed, and stage two of the intervention would address what can be done to repair the houses.

The fire victims praised the PM, expressing gratitude for his intervention and the help others had given.

