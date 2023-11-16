Pierre Looks Forward To Working With Saudi Arabia – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre looks forward to continuing to work with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially in reconstructing St. Jude Hospital and the George Odlum stadium for the people of Saint Lucia.

Pierre expressed the sentiments on Facebook as he arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister and other CARICOM Heads of Government will participate in the first-ever CARICOM-Saudi Summit.

The summit will discuss investments, trade, essential projects, hospitality, climate change, energy, and environmental sustainability.

In a pre-summit release, Pierre’s office stated that under his stewardship, diplomatic relations between the Government of Saint Lucia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have elevated, yielding significant inflows of financing support for capital projects and technical cooperation to advance the development of productive sectors.

Saint Lucia and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) signed a US $75 million development loan agreement in August.

The loan would fund the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Saint Lucia’s St. Jude Hospital Project.

The SFD said the loan agreement marked the organisation’s first presence in Saint Lucia, making it the 90th nation to receive SFD funds for a development project.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Dominica Prime Minister and Chairman of CARICOM Roosevelt Skerrit will co-chair the summit in Saudi Arabia.

The Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, and several other officials received Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister when he arrived at King Khalid International Airport for the event.

