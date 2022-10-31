Pierre Looks Forward To Working With Newly-Elected Brazil President – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said on Monday that he is looking forward to working with newly-elected Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“I look forward to working with President Lula for the benefit of our people,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Saint Lucia, we wish him a smooth transition into governance. To serve one’s people is one of the highest honours,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister asserted.

In addition, Pierre observed that free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a healthy democracy.

The leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election.

But according to Reuters, the far-right incumbent had not conceded defeat by Monday morning, raising concerns he might contest the result.

The news agency reported that tens of thousands of jubilant supporters took to the streets of Sao Paulo to celebrate a ‘stunning comeback’ for the 77-year-old Lula.

The former metal worker was President from 2003 to 2010.

He could not run in the last presidential election in 2018 because he was in jail and banned from standing for office after a court found him guilty of receiving a bribe for contracts from Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras.

However, after 580 days in jail, Lula had his conviction annulled and re-entered the political arena.

“They tried to bury me alive and here I am,” he said in his victory speech.

