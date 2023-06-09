Pierre Looks Forward To Strengthening CARICOM-US Cooperation – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre says he looks forward to strengthening the cooperation between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United States in firearms security, climate change, cross-border exchanges between people, and development financing.

Writing on Facebook, Pierre described the areas as integral in building resilience and securing the future of the Saint Lucian people.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister was among Caribbean leaders who met in the Bahamas capital, Nassau, on Thursday with United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

“My administration continued its diplomatic efforts this week when I joined other CARICOM Heads of Government in the Bahamas to meet with the Vice President of the United States,” Pierre wrote.

In a statement after meeting the United States Vice President, CARICOM Heads welcomed the gathering.

They described it as a helpful platform for productive discussions.

And the leaders said the session indicated a longstanding relationship characterised by collaboration on many issues of mutual importance.

Vice President Harris Harris highlighted more than $100 million, including $98 million in new funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to address climate, energy, food security, and humanitarian assistance in the Caribbean.

She also said the Department of Justice would create a new position of Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

Harris explained that the appointment would help maximise information sharing between the U.S. and the Caribbean to support prosecuting traffickers.

Her announcement came amid regional concerns over gun crime and calls for the United States to do more to stem the flow of firearms into the Caribbean.

