Pierre Looks Forward To Collaboration On Youth Entrepreneurship – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has hailed the African Development Bank’s work on youth entrepreneurship and looks forward to collaboration as Saint Lucia implements its own youth economy.

Pierre said he was elated to learn of the African Development Bank (ADB) youth entrepreneurship programme at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) 2022 William G. Demas lecture delivered by ADB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister wrote on Facebook that much like this country’s Youth Economy, these programmes would focus solely on funding and support to youth enterprises.

“I look forward to our collaboration on this area as we seek to create sustainable livelihoods for our young people,” Pierre, responsible for finance, stated.

He observed that there would be a first reading of the Youth Economy Bill in Parliament in July. The government has allocated ten million dollars to the initiative.

“The Youth Economy is the first step in transforming the Saint Lucia economy, driven by technology; innovation; and entrepreneurship, where young people regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds can become active participants in wealth creation and nation-building,” Pierre explained.

