Pierre Leaves To Attend Inauguration Of First President of Barbados – Hilaire Is Acting PM

Press Release:- Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on the invitation of the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley is scheduled to attend the Inauguration of the First President of Barbados on Monday, November 29th, 2021.

Whilst in Barbados, Prime Minister Pierre will also meet with Saint Lucian students studying at the University of the West Indies, Cavehill Campus, his Alma Mater.

Students will have the opportunity to engage with Hon. Pierre to share their ideas for the development of Saint Lucia.

Hon. Pierre left Saint Lucia on Sunday, November 28th , and will return on Wednesday, December 1st. In his absence, Hon. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

