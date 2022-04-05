Pierre Lauds RSLPF, Urges Cops To ‘Keep It Up’ Amid Violent Crime ‘Lull’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has offered congratulations to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) while responding on Monday to a reporter’s question regarding a ‘lull’ in reports of violent crime.

He was asked whether the lull might be due to the recent donation of vehicles to law enforcement officers.

“I want to congratulate the police. I want to tell them keep it up. The police have an important job to do. We are trying to make all the resources available,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, said.

“ I am keeping my fingers crossed. I want to thank the police for what they have done so far and tell them to continue pushing. They will get all the support from us. Let’s see if we can keep the situation as it is now,” the Castries East MP said.

– Advertisement –

Pierre had recently expressed alarm over a spate of violent crime resulting in seventeen homicides this year and promised to introduce tough new laws.

“We are going to be stiffening the penalties, and there are going to be very draconian penalties when it comes to guns and ammunition,” he told reporters recently.

Headline photo: Stock image of police check

– Advertisement –