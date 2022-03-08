Pierre Laments Insufficient Attention To Mental Wellness – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, asserting that mental wellness represents a ‘vexing issue’, has said that the country has given the matter insufficient attention over the years.

Pierre spoke Tuesday on the sidelines of a sitting of parliament and one day after police arrested a man at Banannes, Castries, on suspicion of attacking his mother. The woman sustained stab and chop wounds and ended up in hospital.

Relatives of the suspect said he had mental issues.

“Over the years we have not paid enough attention to mental wellness. We seem to believe that once somebody has a hint of being unwell mentally they must be discarded,” the Prime Minister said in response to questions from reporters.

And Pierre observed the need for societal change, to view mental health and physical health as equally important.

But the Minister of Finance cited the matter of resources, noting that Saint Lucia is still dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of the resources of the country had to be dealing with that pandemic,” he explained.

Nevertheless, the Castries East MP said that hopefully, Saint Lucia was seeing the back end of the pandemic, and in the upcoming budget, there would be some provision for resources to support mental wellness.

