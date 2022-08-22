Pierre: ‘It Was Never An SLP Office!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told reporters on Monday that the Verification Section of the Immigration Department has not been relocated to a Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) office as some news reports have indicated.

He explained that it is not an SLP office.

“It was never an SLP office. It’s a government office. It’s an office of the leader of the Opposition,” Pierre declared, adding that taxpayers are paying the bill.

In this regard, the Castries East MP recalled that former Prime Minister Stephenson King and former Micoud North MP Dr. Gale Rigobert were there when they served as opposition leaders.

However, Pierre asserted that current opposition leader Allen Chastanet found the office ‘unfit for his status’.

“What’s happening now is that it was available for the Immigration Department and the Ministry of the Public Service visited and found it was convenient. So we have a Verification Centre where people can get their documents cleared,” he explained.

According to Pierre, those individuals could then proceed to the Immigration Office.

He spoke hours after the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) announced that to improve processing services at the current office, the Verification Section of the Immigration Department has relocated.

As of Monday, August 22, 2022, the RSLPF has requested people seeking to submit passport applications to do so at the Ward Building on the corner of High and Chisel Streets, Castries.

Applicants will get an appointment at the Immigration Department, for completion of the process.

An RSLPF release noted that no applications will be accepted at the Immigration Department on Bridge Street, Castries until further notice.

And the release promised detailed updates ‘in due course’.

