Pierre Identifies Disaster Preparedness ‘Gaps’ Post Beryl

When Hurricane Beryl dealt Saint Lucia a glancing blow, it exposed gaps in the country’s disaster preparedness and response.
While explaining that 100% disaster preparedness was impossible, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre noted that the identified gaps needed attention.
One of the gaps he identified was communication, recalling that Beryl’s passage triggered power outages and disruptions in internet service.
“I am the only Prime Minister without a satellite phone,” he disclosed. “We need to get that.”
Pierre also spoke of the need for helicopter service to be available immediately.
He thanked St. Lucia Helicopters Limited for assisting Grenada after Hurricane Beryl unleashed its fury, especially on the Islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, causing death and destruction.
Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell also expressed gratitude for the aircraft loan that facilitated the overflight of the storm damage to his country.
In addition, Saint Lucia joined other countries in dispatching relief aid to Grenada with the support of the local private sector.
Prime Minister told reporters at a news conference Thursday that Saint Lucia was reviewing its Beryl response.
“We have to review. We have to improve,” the PM told reporters, while acknowledging that the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) responded well to Hurricane Beryl.
