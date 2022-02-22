Pierre: ‘I Want To Instill In The Police They Must Have Pride In Their Work’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, expressing concern about the ‘alarming’ crime situation in Saint Lucia, has told reporters that he hopes to get the cooperation of the high command of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

Pierre, responsible for national security, spoke to reporters Monday ahead of a meeting with police top brass.

The son of a police officer himself, Pierre said he understands the task of policing in these difficult times.

The Castries East MP recalled that he had always taken a position of non-involvement in police operational matters in opposition.

But he declared that the current crime situation is alarming.

“ I have said to the police that they must look at their legacy. It is not a matter of who got affected, it is a matter of what are you leaving when you depart from the police force? Are you leaving a situation where there was the highest murder rate? That may sound bad for the government, may sound bad for the Prime Minister. But the question is, I want to instill in the police – they must have pride in their work,” Pierre asserted.

“I want to urge them to have some pride. Do it for themselves for their country, for their children and their grandchildren. Have some pride. Let us fight this menace together and the public must also assist,” he stated.

Pierre said the government would be providing more resources to the police this week.

Asked whether he had no confidence in the police, Pierre responded:

“I didn’t say I have no confidence in the police. All I said is the police must take their job as a matter of doing something for the community, doing something for themselves, their children and their grandchildren. I am saying they must have a sense of being, a sense of – listen, this thing is not about making the Prime Minister look good or the Prime Minister look bad. This is not a thing about making the government look good or the government look bad. This is a matter of protecting your country, protecting your future and protecting the well-being of the people of the country.”

