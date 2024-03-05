Pierre Hopes Norbert Can Prepare Citizen Security Plan – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre hopes the newest addition to his cabinet, Micoud North MP Jeremiah Norbert, can prepare a national citizen security plan.

On Monday, Norbert took the oath as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Crime Prevention and Persons with Disabilities.

However, Prime Minister Pierre will retain the National Security portfolio.

“I want to make it clear he is not the Minister of National security. I am the Minister of National Security,” Pierre told reporters regarding Norbert’s new responsibilities.

“He is tasked with bringing together all the organisations, all the ideas, everybody who knows about crime suppression,” the PM told reporters.

“It is my hope that he can prepare a national plan which will be in for tweaking and changing to deal with citizen security,” Pierre explained.

“His job is to bring all the parties together, everyone who has an idea, everyone who has an opinion, everyone who knows what to do, there is a central body with a Minister,” he told reporters.

Pierre explained that all the anti-crime ideas, methods, and tactics people suggest would go to Norbert, who would work with him as National Security Minister.

The goal would be reducing, suppressing, and possibly preventing crime.

The PM noted that Saint Lucia was not ‘reinventing the wheel’ since other Crime Prevention Ministers were in the region.

He said he was pleased to have Norbert, a former police officer, in his cabinet.

The Micoud North MP lost a leg in a motorcycle accident before the last general elections.

Nevertheless, he scored a historic victory in Micoud North, a seat the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) had never won.

The Prime Minister praised Norbert’s grit and tenacity.

In addition, Pierre said the Micoud North MP embodied what someone with a physical disability could do.

Pierre said it was the first time that a Saint Lucia government was recognising the role of people with disabilities.

He noted that many people in Saint Lucia live with disabilities and need a voice to speak regarding their welfare and their inclusion in society.