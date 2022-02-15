Pierre Holds Emergency Meeting With RSLPF Top Brass After Gun Violence Spike – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, February 14th, 2022, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Hon. Philip J. Pierre met with the executive officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

This emergency meeting was in response to the four (4) reported homicides and gun violence during the weekend which brought the total number of homicides to eleven for the year.

In attendance also were the Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel, and Attorney General, Hon. Leslie Mondesir who recommitted his office to review and prepare overdue legislation which would allow the police to discharge their duties more efficiently to the citizenry.

The Minister for National Security once again committed the Government to provide resources and training opportunities to the RSLPF to ensure that the welfare and security of citizens are prioritised.

He also challenged the executive officers to employ innovative strategies, professionalism, and proactiveness in their work.

Saint Lucia registered unprecedented homicide numbers over the last five years with a record of sixty (60) deaths in 2017 and an increase to seventy-four (74) deaths in 2021.

Citizens are encouraged to find more amicable ways to resolve conflict.

The Government will continue to work with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force to address the crime situation. The strengthening of the judicial system remains a priority to facilitate the timely and just prosecution of the perpetrators of crime.

The Prime Minister wishes to extend his sincerest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.

