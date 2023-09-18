Pierre Hits Out At Destruction Of Government Property – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has spoken out against the destruction of property built by the government while reporting progress regarding infrastructural work in his Castries East constituency.

“The infrastructural work in Castries East has been progressing steadily over the last two years, and we have only just begun,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“I solicit your patience as we attempt to address the longstanding issues in our communities, which were punished during the last administration because you voted Labour,” he said.

But, he asserted that people could not destroy facilities and expect the government to rebuild them.

– Advertisement –

“We spent one million dollars on the Marchand Ground. We did changing rooms. We put in toilets. We re-fenced the entire place. We put lights in. We redid the field and we were going to do the pavillion,” he told a recent constituency gathering.

“They mashed it up. They destroyed it,” the PM stated, adding there was no excuse for destroying facilities the government has built.

He also mentioned the James Belgrave court.

“We fenced it. We did changing rooms. We put a little pavillion. They destroyed it,” Pierre lamented.

Nevertheless, he said the government would redo the work.

But he warned that this time, the security forces would be told to arrest anyone vandalising the facilities built by the government for the people.

He said it would not matter who the guilty party is.

“You could have a red shirt with Philip J. Pierre on both sides,” he told his audience at the constituency conference.

He said either money from friendly governments or taxpayers fund the facilities.

Pierre believes all Members of Parliament, regardless of party affiliation, should get the necessary state resources to facilitate community projects.

The Castries East MP noted that unlike the previous United Workers Party (UWP) administration, as Prime Minister, he has ensured that all elected representatives receive an allocation under the Constituency Development Programme.

However, he observed that the people of his constituency were ‘Belrose Doctrine’ victims.

As a result, Pierre recalled that the constituency suffered neglect for almost six years.

“As the elected Member of Parliament for Castries East, it is my honour to serve my constituency,” he declared.

– Advertisement –