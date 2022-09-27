Pierre Highlights Proliferation Of Guns In The Caribbean At UNGA – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre called attention to the proliferation of firearms in Saint Lucia and the rest of the Caribbean during an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Mr. President, while Saint Lucia and the rest of the Caribbean are not manufacturers of conventional weapons, our countries have been plagued by a proliferation of illegal small arms and light weapons,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister noted.

And Pierre explained that it has resulted in a surge in criminal activity and gun violence.

He told his audience that Saint Lucia has always advocated the international frameworks strongly.

In this regard, Pierre mentioned the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat, and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All its Aspects (UN-POA) and the Arms Trade Treaty.

He described them as two examples of multilateral instruments aimed at mobilising international cooperation to curb the illicit trade in conventional arms and ammunition.

“Saint Lucia calls on the major manufacturers, exporters and importers of conventional weapons in our hemisphere to live up to their commitments, under these instruments,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, said.

He urged them to lend the necessary expertise and technical assistance and cooperate in good faith to stem the tide of unregulated conventional arms and ammunition.

