Pierre Highlights Climate Justice Urgency After Carriacou Visit

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Pierre Highlights Climate Justice Urgency After Carriacou Visit
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has highlighted the urgency of climate mitigation and adaptation and the need for climate justice after a visit to the hurricane-ravaged sister island of Grenada, Carriacou.

The PM paid a one-day visit to Grenada on Wednesday.

“Hurricane Beryl provided first-hand interaction with the victims of the ravages of Climate Change,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

He also spoke of the ‘horror stories’ of the victims’ experiences.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister indicated that urgent mitigation and adaptation measures and climate justice would assist in rebuilding stronger.

“My colleagues in the OECS and wider CARICOM have been amongst the first to respond to the distress calls of our sister islands and we will continue to provide support,” Pierre stated.

He thanked Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell for facilitating the visit.

In addition, Pierre thanked Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis for standing in solidarity with the hurricane-affected sister isles.

Hurricane Beryl devastated 90% of all buildings – the airport, marinas, gas stations, the hospital, and homes on Grenada’s sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Beryl also damaged homes, impacted the agriculture and forestry sectors, and disrupted electricity and water distribution in Grenada’s north.

See also

In addition, the storm left a trail of devastation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Beryl was the first hurricane of a predicted very active 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season, prompting warnings that the worst may not be over.

After the hurricane’s devastation, the region and the international community have mobilised a massive relief aid programme to assist the affected islands.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 