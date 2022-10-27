Pierre Highlights Benefits For Locals From Castries & Soufriere Waterfront Projects – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has highlighted the benefits to Saint Lucians from a multi-million dollar redevelopment and expansion project for the Castries and Soufriere waterfronts.

On October 20, Saint Lucia signed a memorandum of understanding with Global Port Holdings (GPH) to undertake the USD 47 million initiative.

Pierre, responsible for finance, said the redevelopment and expansion would enhance Saint Lucia’s tourism product and provide greater opportunities for vendors and hospitality workers.

“Upon completion of the project, Port Castries will have a boardwalk and will be able to accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships,” the former Tourism Minister noted.

– Advertisement –

“Arcade vendors will gain access to new and improved facilities, and Castries fishers will reap the benefits of a new fishing village and ferry facility in Bananes Bay and Pointe Seraphine,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

In addition, he explained that the reimagined Soufriere waterfront would feature enhanced docking facilities and new retail spaces for local vendors.

– Advertisement –