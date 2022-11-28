Pierre Heads To Taiwan For State Visit – Hilaire To Act As Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has accepted an invitation from the Government of the Republic of China, (Taiwan) to pay an official State Visit from November 28th to December 2nd 2022.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, government officials and visit strategic agencies to explore areas for partnership, particularly for the nation’s youth.

As a part of the seven (7) person delegation, all fully funded by the Republic ofChina (Taiwan), Hon. Pierre will be accompanied by government officials, privatesector representatives and youth advocates.

The official visit marks Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s first to the Republic of China (Taiwan) as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

– Advertisement –

The two countries marked fifteen (15) years of the resumption of diplomatic relations in 2022.

In Hon. Pierre’s absence, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister/SLT

– Advertisement –