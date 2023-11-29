Pierre Hails ‘Young Blood’ Within SLP Ranks – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister and Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Philip J. Pierre has hailed the infusion of ‘young blood’ into the party.

The SLP leader said it was unprecedented to observe that more and more young people were becoming actively involved.

Pierre spoke after receiving a one hundred percent ‘Vote of Confidence’ from the SLP’s 2023 Conference of Delegates during a secret ballot.

The conference occurred on Sunday in Vieux Fort.

– Advertisement –

The theme of the event was “Moving Forward Together”.

Pierre said he was pleased to see so many young people at the conference.

“Our delegates are becoming younger and younger,” the Castries East MP noted.

“When I started in politics our average age was over 60 and 65, and these people are now still supporting the party,” he explained.

“But the delegates are getting younger and younger, and that is very inspiring to me,” the SLP leader stated.

Pierre said young people are also making it into the hierarchy of the SLP.

“You look at our senators, you look at the people who are joining the party…younger and younger people,” he noted.

“So, our party is growing …we have a number of young people who want to join and who want to run elections for us,” the SLP leader disclosed.

Pierre said he was heartened by what was happening in the SLP, adding that the party would remain focused and not go off course.

Headline photo: Gros Islet MP and Minister of Youth Development and Sports Kenson Casimir (l) presents an award to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

– Advertisement –