Pierre: Government Will Seek To Eliminate All Forms Of Criminality – St. Lucia Times News

On Sunday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told the 71st Annual Conference of Delegates of his ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) that his administration would seek to root out crime in all its forms.

The Castries East MP spoke amidst mounting national concern over criminal activity, particularly violent crime that has resulted in 16 homicides for the year.

Responsible for National Security, Pierre has previously described the crime situation as alarming.

“We are aware of the problems facing our country. We know that crime is creating a feeling of fear and trepidation among our people. We are taking steps to improve the capability of the police force even in the midst of the fiscal constraints,” the SLP leader told Sunday’s event, broadcast on national television.

‘We will provide more vehicles to increase their ability to respond quickly to crime,” Pierre said.

He asserted that some believe that the government will pay when there’s an upsurge in crime. However, Pierre declared that this was shortsighted.

“We all suffer. Our country’s reputation is tarnished and inevitably we are disadvantaged,” the PM declared.

He reiterated a pledge to improve the working conditions of the police and provide them with training as well as modern crime detecting equipment.

But the Prime Minister asserted that the police must show a commitment to maintaining law and order as the government has clearly demonstrated the intention to provide more resources, as seen by the provision of 11 vehicles last week.

“Your government will seek to eliminate all forms of criminality. We will ensure that the crime of corruption in government is discouraged,” Pierre stated.

And he urged his audience to rest assured that his administration has not forgotten its pledge to legally correct the wrongs of the past United Workers Party (UWP) government.

