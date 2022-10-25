Pierre Gets ‘100 Percent Vote Of Confidence’ As SLP Leader – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Remaining faithful to its founding principles of Bread, Justice and Freedom and the requirements of its constitution to report annually to the Conference of Delegates, the highest Authority of the Party, the Saint Lucia Labour Party brought to a close, on Sunday 23rd October, its 2022 Conference of Delegates with the Closed Session held at the Gros Islet Human Resource Development Center.

The Closed Session deals with the internal business of the Party and ensures fullaccountability to members in all constituencies in addition to its auxiliary groups: theSaint Lucia Labour Party Women’s Organization (SLPWO) and the Saint LuciaLabour Party Youth Organization (SLPYO).

On Sunday, delegates received and discussed several reports including the National Executive report, the Treasurer’s report, as well as reports from the SLPWO and the SLPYO.

As required by the Party’s constitution, a Vote of Confidence in Political Leader andPrime Minister, Hon. Philip Joseph Pierre was conducted by secret ballot, resulting ina hundred percent (100%) acclamation of support with every one of the 250 delegates and officers voting “yes” in support, without a single dissenting vote.

Delegates also elected other officers to serve on the National Executive Committeefor the period 2022-2023.

The SLP takes this opportunity to congratulate its Political Leader and newly electedOfficers who will continue the work of strengthening the organization to ensure that itremains relevant to the expectations of it supporters and the wider Saint Lucian population.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Labour Party

