Pierre Finalises $22.9M Agreement With Japan For Choiseul Port Redevelopment – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia’s decades old relationship with Japan and its continuing technical cooperation through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA]) has yielded a potential solution to what has been a decades old problem affecting Choiseul fishers.
On November 10, 2022, the Pierre Administration finalized the terms of a XCD $22.9 million Grant Agreement with JICA to address sedimentation issues and redevelop the Choiseul fishing port.
Rehani Isidore tells us more:
SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister
