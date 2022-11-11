Pierre Finalises $22.9M Agreement With Japan For Choiseul Port Redevelopment – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s decades old relationship with Japan and its continuing technical cooperation through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA]) has yielded a potential solution to what has been a decades old problem affecting Choiseul fishers.

On November 10, 2022, the Pierre Administration finalized the terms of a XCD $22.9 million Grant Agreement with JICA to address sedimentation issues and redevelop the Choiseul fishing port.

Rehani Isidore tells us more:

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –